KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman was treated by EMS for a dog bite after several dogs got loose from a residence in North Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Animal Control officers went to the area of Woodland Avenue and Harvey Street Wednesday morning. That’s where police said eight dogs had gotten loose from a residence in the 500 block of Woodland Ave.

A woman was bitten by a least one dog, it is unclear if she was bitten by more. Her injuries were described as minor and she was treated on the scene.

Officers were able to catch all eight dogs. The dogs have been taken to Young-Williams Animal Center.