DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Multiple Jefferson County first responders were at the scene of a car that drove through a storefront in Dandridge, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

62-year-old Julie Forrester was attempting to park in front of the Indian Creek Market and Deli and accidentally pushed the accelerator instead of the brake, sending the car into the storefront.

The vehicle stopped inside the building’s dining area, and no injuries were reported.

(JCSO)