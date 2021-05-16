Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Merchant Drive

Knoxville Police cruiser on the scene. Generic photos, WATE 6 On Your Side (Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in North Knoxville.

According to the Police Department, a woman in a motorized wheelchair was traveling eastbound on Merchant Drive at Tillery Road when she was struck by a pickup truck around 3 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was traveling eastbound on Merchant Drive towards Clinton Highway when she was struck by the truck that was turning right from Tillery onto Merchant. The truck immediately stopped following the collision and remained on scene.

The female victim was transported to the UT Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased shortly after her arrival. The incident is under investigation by KPD crash reconstruction investigators.

The name of the victim has not been released and the investigation is ongoing.