CHEROKEE, N.C. (WATE) – GSMNP Rangers responded to a single car crash on Newfound Gap Road early Sunday morning where a North Carolina woman died after hitting a tree.

23-year-old Natasha Pheasant of Cherokee, N.C., was driving by herself on Newfound Gap Road when she struck a tree seven miles north of Cherokee, and died due to her injuries.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and park rangers responded to the scene.

No additional details at this time.