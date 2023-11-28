KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee woman is grieving the loss of her brother who was fatally struck by a car while crossing the street in Knoxville.

Curtis Lawrence, 72, died at UT Medical after he was struck while crossing Western Avenue near Middlebrook Pike on the morning of Nov. 20.

“He put up a fight, but his injuries were just so severe that he succumbed to his injuries,” said Audrey Lawrence.

Audrey describes her brother as simple man who enjoyed walking and reading, but Audrey said his greatest hobby was helping others.

“Curtis didn’t have a lot of material possessions, but he just had a huge heart,” she said. “What little bit that he had, he was always willing to share.”

Audrey said her brothers nickname was, “Lil Buddy.”

“He’s taught me not to judge people,” Audrey said. “We all have different struggles, but everybody has a good heart. “

Audrey said her brother always had a smile on his face.

“He was like his pictures, he was just a ray of sunshine,” Audrey said. “Every time you see him he’d have a big smile on his face. His heart was just so big, he would do anything for anybody.”

The crash remains under investigation by the Knoxville Police Department.