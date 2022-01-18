KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Before 3 p.m., a woman was struck by a train in the area of Gay Street and Depot Avenue according to Knoxville Police.

KPD says the victim was found near Blackstock and McGhee Avenue. She was taken to UT Medical Center, police say her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Norfolk Southern Police is leading the investigation into what happened. This department is responsible for investigations involving railroad property or interests.

