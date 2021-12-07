WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) — A home has been declared a complete loss by fire officials after an early morning fire in the Wears Valley area. A single occupant of the home, identified as a woman, escaped the fire and was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to Wears Valley Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tony Patty.

Chief Patty added that around 3:30-4 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to a house fire in the 3500 block of Deer Field Circle and arriving units found the home to be fully engulfed in flames.

Apart from the woman being taken to the hospital, Patty says it wasn’t anything serious and he’s unsure of her injuries. Three other fire departments responded: Walden’s Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Seymour Volunteer Fire Department and Pigeon Forge Fire Department.