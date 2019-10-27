Woman in stable condition after being struck in the head with a blunt object

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – KPD responding to S. Broadway Street to find a woman who appeared to have a wound to the head.

Just after 7 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Broadway Street and found the 27-year-old female victim.

KFD personnel resuscitated the victim at the scene and transported her to UT Medical Center in stable condition.

The victim was determined to have been struck in the head with a blunt object, causing the injury. At the hospital the victim told officers that the attack occurred while she was in a homeless camp somewhere in the area.

KPD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.