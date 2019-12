LEXINGTON, Ky. (WATE) – A Tennessee woman is now indicted on several counts related to human trafficking.

Savannah Gribanow is accused of coercing an 18-year-old into prostitution.

She held the victim against her will, while supplying her with drugs.

Gribanow was arrested late November.

Court records say she traveled from Knoxville to Lexington in a stolen car with two other people now indicted in this case.