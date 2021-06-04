Woman killed by mirror on passing vehicle on Chapman Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A person walking along a shoulder-less portion of Chapman Highway has died after the side mirror of a passing vehicle struck her.

Kelsey Williams, 27, of Seymour was struck at 9:41 p.m. in the 8800 block of Chapman Highway in Knox County, near Bower Field Community Park.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol report says Williams was walking south in the roadway “due to no shoulder.” The passenger mirror of a 2012 box truck driven by a Knoxville man struck Williams. The driver stopped immediately and called law enforcement.

The driver of that vehicle will not face charges, the report states.

