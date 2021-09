MEMPHIS, Tenn. --- The victims of Thursday's mass shooting in Collierville continue to recover in the hospital. But the reality is everyone in the community has been impacted by what happened inside of that Kroger.

Two days after the Collierville mass shooting, reminders of the tragedy are all around, from the caution tape sprawled across Kroger’s parking lot, to the broken-out glass. It's a sight that weighs heavily for many across the community.