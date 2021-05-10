Woman missing from Sevier County may be with husband wanted on warrants, sheriff says

SEVIER COUNTY, TENN.. (WATE) — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for Leah Bajwa, 39, who may be in danger. Bajwa was last seen May 8 in the Kodak area.

The sheriff’s office says Bajwa is possibly with her husband, Tejpaul Bajwa, 40, who is wanted on warrants for child neglect, domestic assault, and violation of probation out of Sevier County.

If you have any information that may be helpful to law enforcement, you’re asked to call Detective Michael Phipps at 865-774-3935, or the sheriff’s office at 865-453-4668.