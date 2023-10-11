KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Grainger County woman is asking the community for help after her husband was killed in a hit-and-run in Knox County nearly two weeks ago.

Roger Grenier was riding his motorcycle on Rutledge Pike near Circle Road when he was killed in the early hours of Sep. 30.

Melissa Grenier left her home in Blaine, Tennessee to look for her husband after he didn’t come home. In her search, she stumbled upon the crime scene.

“I still see the lights when I round that corner, whether I’m in that corner or laying in bed,” Grenier said.

She said she was told by law enforcement that her husband had died.

“Right now we are still trying to find this other vehicle. Initially, he was hit by somebody and we know who that was, but per the witnesses that came up onto the scene and stayed, he was run over by another vehicle,” she said. “Initially, he didn’t know the make, model, or color. As things are coming back to him, he told me it’s either a dark blue or black four-door sedan.”

She said the support from the community in her search for answers has been overwhelming.

“Our community in Corryton, Blaine, even in Knoxville, the outreach to me, sharing my posts, sharing the news posts, just trying to get information has been unbelievable. I don’t have words to express the gratitude because it means more to me than anything right now,” she said.

Since her husband’s death, she’s exhausted all avenues looking for evidence.

“We’ve been out there as a community looking for videos, looking for debris, asking those questions, looking for anything, making phone calls, and it’s overwhelming,” she explained.

She is urging anyone who lives in the area or was nearby on the night of the incident to help in her search.

“Anybody with cameras, or ring doorbells or anything, check your cameras, you might have been asleep or not even home, you may not know that you have something just check them for me,” she asked.

Grenier has faith that she will get justice for her husband.

“What happens in the dark will come in the light. It will come out eventually,” she said.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. Anyone with information that may help investigators in this case is urged to contact Sergeant Scott DeArmond at 865-215-2243 or Scott.DeArmond@knoxsheriff.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

A fundraiser has been launched to assist Grenier and their two children.