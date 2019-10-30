Woman wanted after stealing $8,000 meant for the victim’s sister’s funeral

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office seeking help to find a suspect that allegedly stole $8,000 in cash from an elderly man’s wallet after he dropped it at a gas station.

Christie Nicole Williamson and another suspect, Heather Worth fled the scene and threw the wallet they found.

(Christie Williamson – White female, 5-foot-7, 135 lbs., red hair – 31 years old)

Worth was taken into custody shortly after, however Williamson is still on the run with the money, and Cocke County Sheriff’s Office saying it is urgent they find her.

(Heather Worth – mugshot)

The money that was stolen was for a funeral of the victim’s sister who recently passed away.

Anyone with any information on Williamson’s whereabouts is asked to call 423-623-3064.