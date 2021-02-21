Woman’s 911 call aids law enforcement in taking suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Grainger County

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman is dead, and a man is hospitalized after being shot in a home on the 700 block of Chahokia Drive in Grainger County Saturday morning.

According to the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old Nettie Bentley called 911 and told dispatch that she had been shot, as well as the name of the suspect.

GCSO says the call came in around 5:50 a.m., and by the time deputies arrived, Bentley was dead, and 57-year-old Dewayne Bass had also been shot and was taken to UT Medical Center.

Deputies say due to the 911 call from Bentley, they were able to locate the suspect, 63-year-old Avery Gibson, and take him into custody without incident.

GCSO says that the investigation showed Gibson had broken into the home and shot the victims.

He’s facing multiple charges including first degree murder, and criminal attempt to commit first degree murder.