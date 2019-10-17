Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame hosting global girls tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and the creators of the McDonald’s All-American Game are teaming up to bring the top girls basketball teams from around the world to Knoxville.

The Jump Off, the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame global championship, will have AAU girls teams from grades 5 through 10 compete in regionals leading up to the Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony week. The regional winners will compete June 11-14 with the championship games being nationally televised on the final day.

“The game of basketball has changed and this event brings the women’s game into the new world,” the Hall of Fame said in a news release.

There are eight regions that will send top teams to Knoxville for Global Championship Week. Each state is organized under regions including: New England, Northeast, West, Gulf, Midwest, Tennessee Valley, Texas, and International/Small States.

The eighth region, reserved for international teams and small states, will travel directly to Knoxville and compete in regional play before the championship week begins.

The top two teams from each state/area will be chosen by a national committee to participate in the regionals. According to the release, selection criteria include 2019 record and level of competition, top prospects, strength of club (historically) and retention of top athletes.