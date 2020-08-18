Women’s suffrage exhibit opens in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Celebrating 100 years of women’s right to vote, August 18, 1920 was the day the 19th Amendment was ratified.

In honor of the landmark decision, the East Tennessee Historical Society announcing the opening of a new exhibit in the Museum of East Tennessee History’s Streetscape called “Marching to Victory: East Tennessee’s Role in Votes for Women.”

The showcase tells the story of how Tennessee became the “Perfect 36th” state needed to secure national ratification to the U.S. Constitution.

The move passing by just one unexpected vote, Harry Burn.

If you would like to visit the exhibit, it will run from August 18 through November.

