World Wildlife Day at Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s World Wildlife Day, Zoo Knoxville using the day to share the dangers of illegal wildlife trade.

Native species impacted by wildlife trafficking, turtles, specifically the spotted turtle, box turtle, and bog turtle are all designated as vulnerable species; along the same track as snow leopards, manatees and elephants.

“Everyone thinks about elephants, tigers, and rhinos; again very important animals that we need to preserve but sometimes it’s the animals right underneath our nose. Even in our backyards like box turtles that are disappearing and we don’t even know it.” Michael Ogle – Curator Herpetology

Zoo Knoxville stresses it’s important to buy informed to make sure you’re not buying pets or products that are being illegally traded.