Wreaths Across America continues nationwide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — People across the country spent Saturday morning paying tribute to fallen soldiers with a timeless tradition.

Wreaths Across America continued this year, with people visiting gravesites, placing wreaths on the headstones of those that paid the ultimate sacrifice for the United States.

In Knoxville, three different locations welcome people in. The event was different this year because of the pandemic with people wearing masks and being socially distant while placing wreaths.

According to a release from the national group, more than 2,500 locations received wreaths today:

“Today, wreaths are laid at 2,557 participating locations across America, most notably, at Arlington National Cemetery, each December. Our annual weeklong, miles-long parade of tractor trailers, wrapped vehicles carrying veterans and Gold Star Families, law enforcement and motorcycle riders, leading the escort of wreaths to Arlington for placement may look a little different this year (as there is only one symbolic semi carrying 4500 remembrance wreaths) but the mission is the same as it was the very first time we saw snow.”