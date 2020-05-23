Reopening Knox County: YMCA of East Tennessee to open pools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The phase 2 reopening guidance covers pools and gyms and the group is thrilled, according to a local spokesperson.

The reopening allows the new pool at the West Side Family YMCA to go into action starting Tuesday, May 26.

Pools at all Knoxville area Y locations will be open for lap swimming, for family and open swim, water aerobics – with physical distancing and private lessons; but no group lessons just yet.

We’re told equipment will be cleaned and sanitized between members’ use and masks will not be required if folks keep plenty of distance on the pool deck.

More precautions are in place, such as no guest passes and taking employee temperatures before their shifts.

The Y plans to open child care next month.

The West Side Family Y opens on Tuesday; from there, the hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m.

The Y also telling us they’re hiring lifeguards and child care workers now.

