You Ask, 6 Answers: The COVID-19 vaccine timeline and how to volunteer for a clinical trial

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- There are multiple companies all over the world working with the same goal: to create an effective COVID-19 vaccine and distribute it.

Thursday, an FDA advisory panel voted yes to recommend the U.S. government authorize the nation’s first #COVID19 vaccine for people over the age of 16.

This is the first company to face the FDA, but likely, it will not be the last.

Dr. William Smith leads clinical studies at AMR in Knoxville. For two decades, the company has been part of hundreds of vaccine clinical trials, COVID-19 trials included.

“The quickest way for someone to get vaccinated, unless they are a healthcare worker, or in a nursing home is to do a clinical trial,” said Smith.

The most current company with a clinical trial in-need of volunteers: AstraZeneca. Smith said that trial is open through the end of December and it’s important every spot is filled.

“Pfizer says it can have 100 million doses next year… there are eight billion people in the world… that’s not enough for everyone,” said Smith.

It will take multiple companies and vaccines to properly vaccinate the world. Smith said it’s unlikely every company producing a COVID-19 vaccine will be successful, but the fact that companies like Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca have positive results in trials is a start.

“There is some theoretical evidence that the RNA vaccines may last for several years. We just don’t know,” said Smith.

How to volunteer for COVID-19 Vaccine clinical trial

Anyone interested in learning more about the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine clinical trial can contact AMR directly. The company, formerly known as Vol Research, starts the process online.

Through the website, volunteers can select a study, fill out a short questionnaire to see if they qualify, and if so, will be contacted by a representative at AMR.

To participate in a study call: (865) 305-DRUG (3784)