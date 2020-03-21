‘You never know much you love somebody until they’re gone,’ Dolly Parton on the passing of Kenny Rogers

(WATE) – Dolly Parton took to Facebook Saturday morning after the passing of Kenny Rogers.
“You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone. I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. So you be safe with God and just know that I will always love you, dolly.”Dolly Parton
