Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

‘You never know much you love somebody until they’re gone,’ Dolly Parton on the passing of Kenny Rogers

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WATE) – Dolly Parton took to Facebook Saturday morning after the passing of Kenny Rogers.

“You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone. I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. So you be safe with God and just know that I will always love you, dolly.”

Dolly Parton

RELATED: Singer, actor, ‘The Gambler’: Kenny Rogers dies at 81; Gallery: Kenny Rogers in photos

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter