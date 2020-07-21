Young entrepreneurs participate in ‘Sew It, Sell It’ Pitch Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Young entrepreneurs are now pitching their micro-businesses, this at the tail-end of the summer edition of Sew It, Sell It.

It’s a camp that teaches children in low income communities how to sew, and then how to sell their goods, helping them set up for success.





Sew It Sell It

Each teen got to pick what product to make; for Brooklyn Bullard, the choice was obvious during this pandemic.

“I am selling masks. In Knox County, my masks can help stop the spread of COVID-19 and may help end the pandemic. Different styles, safe and stylish!” Brooklyan Bullard

“Most of them don’t have experience. They learn how to sew, learn professionalism, business workshops. All get a sewing machine and maintain a small business.” Dr. Enkeshi El-Amin

This year, because of COVID-19, the camp took place mostly virtually, with just one day a week in-person.

The camp’s founder says she knew they couldn’t let the pandemic get in the way of this valuable opportunity.

