Young-Williams Animal Center asks for financial help

young-williams_logo_1524158631712.jpg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Young-Williams Animal Center is in need of some financial help; the nonprofit has weathered this global health crisis with the help of our community.

We’re told since March 1, the shelter adopted-out 900 pets, reunited 300 with their owners and sheltered more than 1,600 animals in need.

They’ve also helped provide more than 4,000 pounds of pet food for free to pet owners in need of a little extra help during the pandemic.

If you’re able to help Young-Williams continue its mission, you can head to young-williams.org/donate

