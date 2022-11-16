KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Currently, there are 24 senior pets available for adoption at Young-Williams Animal Center. Officials said these numbers prove older dogs and cats are often overlooked in shelters. That is why Young-Williams is excited to highlight its senior residents for Adopt a Senior Pet Month.

For families who have considered adding a furry friend for your family, Young-Williams hopes that you will keep senior pets in mind.

Chastedy Johnson with Young Williams spoke about some of the perks of adopting an older pet.

“They’re already pretty much potty trained, they have a little more experience and memories with them and they are the dogs that if you’re looking for a laid-back dog it would be those dogs that you should adopt, instead of a puppy, which is probably running around crazy,” said Johnson.

Johnson also said they have had an increase in intake numbers over the last year, explaining that is part of the reason they have a growing need for foster families and pet food.

“Supply is still uncertain for the future, so the shelter will happily accept any more that people can contribute,” Young Williams said in a news release.

To see all of the adoptable pets head to the Young Williams website or stop by either of the adoption centers, located at 3201 Division Street or 6400 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.