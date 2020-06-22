YWCA: Join the 21-day Challenge Against Racism

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In response to recent protests and the outcry for more racial equality throughout the country, the YWCA in Knoxville is kicking off its first-ever YWCA Knoxville and Tennessee Valley 21 Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge.

For 21 days, over the course of four weeks, this online awareness challenge is pushing to increase and improve awareness around specific topics, including:

Voting

Education

Criminal Justice Reform

Public Health

Once you sign up, you’ll receive an email every day with five-to-30 minute education opportunities to help improve equality in our community.

“We know that there is such a hunger to do something in this community in response to what’s happening for decades in our nation. We are thrilled to do the 21-day challenge, and hopefully it will increase and improve racial justice awareness.” Alizza Punzalan-Randle CEO, YWCA Knoxville and the TN Valley

You can sign up for the 21-day challenge at ywcaknox.com; we’re told more than 700 people in the community have already joined the challenge.

