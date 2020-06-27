Zoo Knoxville announces the passing of its lioness Ann

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville announced on Saturday the passing of its 13-year-old lioness Ann.
The zoo says the lioness had emergency surgery on June 16 to treat a bacterial infection of the uterus, but despite the efforts from caretakers and veterinary team from the University of Tennessee, she passed to suspected secondary complications on Saturday.
“Ann was a very charismatic cat who was always youthful and full of life,” said Terry Cannon, Curator of Mammals. “She inspired a lot of people to care about lions and take action to protect them, and that is a fitting legacy for her.”
Ann was born at Zoo Knoxville back in July of 2006, and helped educate millions of zoo-comers about her species.
