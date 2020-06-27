Zoo Knoxville announces the passing of its lioness Ann

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville announced on Saturday the passing of its 13-year-old lioness Ann.

The zoo says the lioness had emergency surgery on June 16 to treat a bacterial infection of the uterus, but despite the efforts from caretakers and veterinary team from the University of Tennessee, she passed to suspected secondary complications on Saturday.

(Zoo Knoxville)

“Ann was a very charismatic cat who was always youthful and full of life,” said Terry Cannon, Curator of Mammals. “She inspired a lot of people to care about lions and take action to protect them, and that is a fitting legacy for her.”

Ann was born at Zoo Knoxville back in July of 2006, and helped educate millions of zoo-comers about her species.

