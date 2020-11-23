Zoo Knoxville counts down to ARC campus opening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville is just over six months away from opening its new ARC campus. ARC stands for Amphibian and Reptile Conservatory.

It will showcase old friends and new arrivals while shining a spotlight on the groundbreaking conservation work that already goes on at Zoo Knoxville.

It’s the largest project on Zoo Knoxville’s campus with a gallery of venomous and endangered species along with a greenhouse with the zoo’s internationally renowned turtle and tortoise collection.

There will even be an outdoor wetlands classroom to teach visitors about the environment each species needs to survive.

The 1,200 square foot campus is set to open at the end of May, 2021.