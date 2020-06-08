Zoo Knoxville enters phase 2 Wednesday, June 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville announced it will be moving into phase two of its reopening plan amid the novel coronavirus later this week.

Starting Wednesday, things like the zoo’s splash play area and the kids cove can reopen.

The zoo will also begin allowing two-way traffic through wider zoo spaces and also open indoor seating at its two restaurants.

The number of admission tickets will still be limited each day, with timed entries and you’ll still have to buy those tickets online or by phone in advance.

Zoo staff is requesting guests to use the hand sanitizer stations frequently, maintain six feet of physical distance between groups, and stay home if you are or feel sick.

At this point, masks are not required, but requested to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19; masks are available to purchase near the entrance of the zoo if needed.

