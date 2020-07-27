Zoo Knoxville hosts animal art auction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville is continuing to raise funds to support its Emergency Animal Relief Fund to help them recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

This by auctioning off art created by their animal artists.

Art is an enrichment project for these animals, each species with a different painting technique.

Available for auction this time around, the work of Wanto and Bantu the gorillas, Big Al the giant tortoise, as well as the zoo’s elephants, snakes, rhinos, and red pandas.

The Zoo Knoxville Art Auction went live online Monday afternoon and it will be running through Monday, August 3.

The zoo is hoping to raise $3,000.

