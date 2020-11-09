Zoo Knoxville tigers back on the prowl after COVID-19 quarantine ends

University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine Dr. Andrew Cushing takes swab samples from 11 year-old Zoo Knoxville Malayan tiger Tanvir on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — They’re back on the prowl.

Zoo Knoxville spokesperson says three tigers diagnosed with COVID-19 last month are clear of the virus and our of quarantine.

Bashir, an 11-year-old male; Arya, a 6-year-old female; and Tanvir, an 11-year-old male were reported to be experiencing mild coughing, lethargy and decreased appetite in late October.

The zoo said animals were to be kept in quarantine until being symptom free for 72 hours with all tests returning negative, or until 14 days after a positive test result.

Zoo Knoxville’s tigers are participating in the Coronavirus Epidemiological Research and Surveillance (CoVERS) study, run by the Runstadler lab at Cummings School, which is studying SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 transmission between humans and animals.

LATEST STORIES