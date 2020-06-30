Zoo Knoxville to require masks for entry and indoor areas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Tuesday, Zoo Knoxville has updated their COVID-19 policy to require masks for entry, and for indoor areas for ages 12 and up.
The zoo also says that masks are not required for outdoor areas.
This new policy will take effect July 1 in order to comply with Knoxville Mayor Kincannon’s Emergency Executive Order No. 19.
The Zoo asks visitors to show their masks at the time of entry and the zoo will be offering disposable masks for purchase at the zoo’s cost ($1 each) for any guests who need one. The Zoo is requiring them at entry to make sure all guests are equipped to comply with the order should they need or want to enter an indoor area during their visit.Zoo Knoxville
Mayor Kincannon says masks are to be worn inside City-owned buildings, which includes zoo public indoor areas such as restrooms, indoor viewing areas, restaurants and the Zoo Shop.
