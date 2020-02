KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville announcing that Tiana, a giant anteater, is getting settled in her new home in the Wee Play Adventure and spending time with her new caretakers.

Annual pass holders will get to see Tiana before the public is able to this weekend, during a special preview event at Zoo Knoxville.

Zoo Knoxville is advising you to get your annual pass now for access to this exclusive event Saturday, Feb. 29 and Sunday, March 1, at 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day.