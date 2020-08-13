Zoo Knoxville welcomes rare bird hatchling

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville said Wednesday they had welcomed a rare bird hatchling — a “Blue crowned laughingthrush” on July 16.

It is the zoo’s first hatchling of this kind.

The zoo went on to say with less than 200 remaining in the wild, as they are threatened by development and the illegal pet trade in their native China.

