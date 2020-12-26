Zoo Knoxville will be closed Saturday due to heavy snow/ice accumulation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville will be closed Saturday, December 26 for daytime admissions and Zoo Lights due to heavy snow and ice.

The zoo says that daytime admissions for Sunday are also closed, and they’re making every effort to reopen for Zoo Lights Sunday night.

If you’re a ticket holder, you can use tickets or any other night or you can contact Zoo Knoxville’s Guest Experience support center for a refund.