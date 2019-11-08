Zoo making progress toward new facility

Breaking News
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville giving us an update on where they are with an ambitious update to their facilities.

So far, $36.5 million have been raised, and the zoo has only 2.5 million left to go; the money is helping to fund additions, like a new facility for amphibians and reptiles.

President and CEO, Lisa New saying, “This new facility will be something unlike the zoo has ever done before, something like Knoxville’s ever seen before.”

The facility will be 2.5 acres of amphibians and reptiles.

Zoo Knoxville saying it expects to reveal the new conservation campus to the public in early 2021.

