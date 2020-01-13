Top swimmers competing in Knoxville this week at TYR Pro Series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This week swimmers from around the globe will be making their first of five stops in Knoxville for the world’s fastest racing series, the TYR Pro Swim Series.

Watch top swimmers, including Olympians, battle in the pool to claim the prize money and the TYR Pro Swim Series title.

It’s expected to draw roughly 400 of the best swimmers in the world, including USA swimming national team members, junior national team members. and top 50-world ranked swimmers.

The series kicks off this Thursday at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center on UT’s campus with meets running until Sunday.