Top US virus expert Dr. Anthony Fauci troubled by virus surge in Tennessee, other U.S. states

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday there are early signs that a coronavirus outbreak could be brewing in Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Kentucky.
The leading infectious diseases expert expressed concern about those states that are starting to see a rise in case numbers.
“They’ve really got to jump all over that …”Dr. Anthony Fauci
“They’ve really got to jump all over that, because if they don’t, then you might see the surge that we saw in some of the other southern states,” Fauci told the Associated Press.
The so-called positivity rate, or the percentage of tests run that are positive, appears to be rising in those states — an early indication that the outbreak is worsening.
President Donald Trump and others have blamed the rise in cases in the U.S. on increased testing.
Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, urged Americans to wear masks and to follow social distancing guidelines.
More than 4 million people in the U.S. have been infected by the coronavirus and the death toll is nearing 150,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tennessee nears 100K confirmed cases Tuesday
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Air travel not expected to recover until 2024
- Cocke County Schools delay start of fall semester
- Second stimulus checks: States warn GOP’s jobless plan could mean months of delayed payments
- Knoxville mayor sends letter of support to Knox County Board of Health
- Oak Ridge assisted living facility resident dies, several others test positive for COVID-19
- MLB suspends Miami Marlins’ season through weekend amid outbreak
- Tennessee Coronavirus: 99,044 COVID-19 cases and 999 deaths
- MEDIC Regional screening all blood donations for coronavirus antibodies in August
- Tennessee AD Fulmer appears in Knoxville video urging masks, social distancing
- Florida neighborhood upset after funeral home uses refrigerated truck to store COVID-19 corpses
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports more than 100 new recoveries, active cases approach 2,000
- Hand sanitizer recall: FDA once again expands list of â€˜toxicâ€™ sanitizers
- Amazon announces at-cost face shields for front-line workers