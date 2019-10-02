TopGolf announces plans to open Chattanooga location

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TopGolf announcing they will soon be breaking ground on the new location in Tennessee.

TopGolf confirmed to WTVC in Chattanooga that the popular golf attraction will soon break ground on a new location in the East Ridge community.

If you’ve never been to a TopGolf, it mixes golf with the arcade-style scoring of darts or bowling by using tracking technology on the golf balls to create a variety of different game modes where golfers aim at targets placed throughout a traditional driving range.

Nashville already boasts a TopGolf location and company officials recently confirmed plans to build another location just outside of Knoxville.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter