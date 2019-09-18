Topgolf is coming to Farragut

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – Officials with the town of Farragut confirmed Wednesday that Topgolf, a global chain of driving range attractions, is coming to town.

When it’s coming still isn’t confirmed, but where – definitely is.

The new Topgolf attraction will be located off of Outlet Drive near Interstate 40.

The company has been eyeing a location in East Tennessee since December 2017. Farragut’s public relations and marketing team said back in June that Topgolf was interested in a piece of land off Outlet Drive between the Campbell Station and Lovell Road exits.

The timeline isn’t set, but the town of Farragut is working on it.

Farragut Mayor Ron Williams spoke about the future arrival of Topgolf on Wednesday afternoon:

“It’s been a lot of hard work to make it happen, from the top to the bottom. But it will be great. From what we’ve seen in other cities, it will be a magnet for other businesses, such as hotels, restaurants and other entertainment venues.” Ron Williams, Town of Farragut Mayor

The closest Topgolf locations to East Tennessee are Greenville, S.C. and Atlanta.

