Drew and Ellie Holcomb hit the road with new Tennessee Dept. of Tourism campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development is kicking off its new campaign aimed at protecting the health of visitors and residents with some of the state’s talented music artists.

The “For the Love of Tennessee, Travel Safe” initiative reminds residents to play — but play it safe — by exploring the state’s scenic beauty, outdoor activities, urban centers and small towns while following key safety guidelines like mask-wearing, social distancing and sanitization.

As part of the campaign, Tennessee natives and singer-songwriters Drew and Ellie Holcomb hit the road for a 1,600-mile recreational vehicle trek throughout the state with their children. The family spent time exploring hidden gems and natural wonders where social distancing is effortless and expected.

Pictured left to right: Ellie, Rivers, Huck, Emmylou and Drew Holcomb with their RV in Paris, Tennessee. Photo by Katie Kauss, TNvacation.com.

The Holcomb family made stops in Chattanooga, Kingsport, Lynchburg, Memphis, Nashville, Paris, the Smokies, several Tennessee State Parks and the U.S. National Park’s Obed Wild and Scenic River in Wartburg.

Drew and Ellie also wrote new music while on the trip, inspired by the state’s sights and sounds, which will release as part of the tourism campaign that runs through December.

Their adventures will debut in a four-part web series starting Wednesday, Oct. 21, via @TNvacation on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. New episodes will debut weekly. Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors’ song “Tennessee” serves as the soundtrack to one ad scheduled to air this fall.

“We had the time of our life teaming up with Tennessee Tourism for a weeklong adventure to highlight the many beautiful destinations to safely explore. Tennessee has always been home to me and now it is to my family, and I am excited for the great memories we will continue to make in this great state,” Drew Holcomb said.

As the state’s second largest industry, restoring tourism in a safe manner is critical to restoring the lives and livelihoods of Tennesseans. In 2019, visitors in Tennessee generated a record $23 billion in travel spending and $1.92 billion in state and local tax revenue.

The Holcomb family having a night around the fire and making s’mores during their RV trek across the state.

Photo by Katie Kauss, TNvacation.com.

