Visit Knoxville releases updated tourism dashboard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Visit Knoxville released its updated tourism dashboard on Friday, covering tourism stats in the city from January to September of 2020.

According to Smith Travel Research, hotel occupancy rates are at 45.4%, that’s down nearly 1/3 over the same period last year.

Also, hotel room sales are down, over 1.13M rooms have been sold.

However, the city’s social media referrals went up this past year; they’re up more than 28% from this time last year.

We should not in this past quarter, Visit Knoxville welcomed its first event since March.

They’ve restored all paid marketing, and began planning for the “For the Love of Knoxville, Travel Safe” program.

