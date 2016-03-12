Tourist attractions in the works in Rocky Top

ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WATE) – The city of Rocky Top is moving ahead with development plans after settling legal matters with The House of Bryant Publications earlier this year. With the legal challenges put to rest, the town can concentrate on why they changed the name in the first place – to attract new businesses and tourism to the historic city.

It’s the third time the former coal mining town has changed its name in the last hundred years. First it was Coal Creek and then Lake City, but locals like the way Rocky Top, Tennessee, rings. Mayor Michael Lovely says the name change alone has already helped improve the town’s damaged economy.

“It’s already bringing revenues. I think our revenues are up 25 to 30 percent, so that’s great,” said Lovely.

With other plans in the works, including land development, allowing ATVs to ride on key highways and a possible amusement park, Lovely says the future for Rocky Top looks bright. After January’s settlement, many people are wondering just what the city of Rocky Top will do with its new name.

The city welcomed a large turnout Friday at the grand opening of a new coal mining museum in town. Many residents are hoping this will be the first of many attractions to come to this city.

Only time will tell the impact the name change will have on the city, but locals say they are hopeful the change will give the city a much needed economic boost.