Town of Farragut mayor: Topgolf closes on property, ‘can pick up necessary permits’

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — Topgolf officials reportedly closed on a property in town this week, according to the mayor.

Town of Farragut Mayor Ron Williams confirmed to WATE 6 On Your Side Thursday night that the sports entertainment company closed on the property on St. Patrick’s Day and that “they can pick up the necessary permits when needed.”

Topgolf had been eyeing a location in East Tennessee for years. Then in fall 2019, officials with the Town of Farragut approved proposed site plans at the property on Outlet Drive. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Tennessee, no further updates were made available.

Now that the property has been closed on, next steps for the site development should soon be updated; however, as of late Thursday Topgolf has not outlined those steps or a timeline.

We will continue to follow this story for more information as it develops.