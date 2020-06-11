Town of Louisville’s Wolfstock Festival won’t take place in 2020

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Another East Tennessee event has been cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The town of Louisville officially announcing the cancellation of the Wolfstock Music Festival. The festival was headlined by Chris Janson and Justin Moore will also feature artists Ricky Skaggs, Lindsay Ell, and Maryville’s own Jackie Lee.
Organizers of the country music event saying it was a difficult decision but the health and safety of the community was paramount.
If you had tickets for this year’s event, organizers say you should receive an email on how to get a refund.
Town officials are currently in talks to host the festival on Memorial Day weekend next year.
The festival was scheduled to take place on May 22-23 but was postponed indefinitely in December.
