Townsend business offering $2,000 reward after power tools stolen, trucks damaged

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Gatlinburg Police are asking for your help to track down whoever is responsible for burglarizing and damaging several parked Townsend Tree Service trucks.

Police say several Stihl, Echo and Husqvarna power tools were stolen from Townsend Tree Service trucks which were parked in Gatlinburg between 3 – 5 a.m. on Friday, April 23. A tow-behind Bandit woodchipper was also stolen.

Wiring and hydraulic lines were cut on the vehicles, causing extensive damage to the trucks.

Townsend Tree Service is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and or recovery of their property.

The suspect’s vehicle, what appears to be a white early 2000’s model Ford F-150, has LED brake lights along the top of the rear bumper and a decal in the center of the tailgate.





If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Gatlinburg Police Department at 865-436-5181.