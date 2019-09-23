Townsend Fall Festival, Old Timers Day showcase Appalachian music, history

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — Appalachian history and music will be on full display this weekend at the Townsend Fall Festival and Old Timers Day.

The festival, Sept. 27-28, will host an array of bluegrass and mountain music, clogging, storytelling, children’s activities, crafts, food, and demonstrations including basketry, woodcarving, apple butter-making, cornmeal-making and blacksmithing.

Music begins at noon Friday and at 11:30 a.m. Saturday ending at 10 each night. Craft demonstrations will begin at 8 a.m. each day and end at 6 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively.

The Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center will also be hosting the 13th Blue Ribbon Country Fair on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The event harks back to the county fairs of yesteryear with hog calling, rooster crowing, the Lodge ladies skillet throw and catch the greased pig contests.

Blue ribbons and cash prizes will be awarded in all divisions of the poultry, produce, canning, baked goods, hone, woodworking, floral design and horticulture, photography and student art contests.

The Fall Festival and Old Timers Day events at the Smoky Mountain Visitor Center, 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, are free. Admission to the Blue Ribbon Country Fair is $5 per person. It is free for Heritage Center members. Parking is $10 with proceeds going to the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department.

No pets are allowed on the festival grounds. A free shuttle will run throughout town to the various event spaces.