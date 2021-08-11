Toxic coal ash particles detected in Anderson County park soil

CLAXTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Scientists at Duke University have reported soil samples analyzed from an Anderson County park near the Bull Run Fossil Plant show high levels of toxic coal ash.

The researchers have developed a test specifically designed to analyze soil for the presence of fly ash, tiny particles generated when a power plant burns pulverized coal. These particles contain high concentrations of arsenic, selenium and other toxic elements, many of which have been enriched through the combustion process.

Researchers analyzed surface soil from 21 sites downwind of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Bull Run Fossil Plant in Claxton, Tenn., and 20 sites downwind of Duke Energy’s Marshall Steam Station on Lake Norman, N.C.

They reported soil samples near Bull Run Fossil Plant in Claxton contained significantly higher levels of fly ash than those from North Carolina, with the highest concentration found in soil from the Claxton Community Park. The playground and recreational site is located about 10 miles from the Bull Run Fossil Plant.

When soil contaminated with fly ash is disturbed or dug up, dust containing the ash can be transported through the air into nearby homes and other indoor environments. Inhaling dust that contains fly ash particles with high levels of toxic metals has been linked to lung and heart disease, cancer, nervous system disorders, and other ill effects, according to the researchers.

“Being able to trace the contamination back to its source location is essential for protecting public health and identifying where remediation efforts should be focused,” said Zhen Wang, a doctoral student in Vengosh’s lab at Duke, who led the study. “These new methods complement tests we’ve already developed for tracing coal ash in the environment and expand our range of investigation.”

Tests showed that most of the samples collected contained fly ash contamination, but due to the low levels of fly ash, the concentrations of toxic elements did not exceed human health guidelines for metals occurrence in soil. However, researchers say the health risks can grow with repeat exposure as fly ash accumulates over time.

Avner Vengosh, Professor of Environmental Quality at Duke’s Nicholas School of the Environment explains, “It underscores the need to regularly monitor sites in close downwind proximity to a coal-fired power plant, even if levels of contamination are below current safety thresholds. Fly ash accumulates over time, and risks can grow with repeat exposures to playground dust or home dust.”