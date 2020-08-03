Tracking the Tropics: Isaias returns to hurricane status ahead landfall

News

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Isaias strengthened into a hurricane again ahead of its arrival in North Carolina Monday night, according to the 8 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Isaias was about 60 miles east of Charleston, South Carolina and about 60 miles south of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as of 8 p.m. Its maximum sustained winds picked up a bit from 70 mph to 75 mph, giving it back its hurricane status.

Hurricane Isaias is moving north-northeast at 16 mph, the NHC said. It had been moving at about 13 mph earlier Monday, according to updates at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

Isaias will remain east of the South Carolina coast before making landfall on the South Carolina coast just before midnight, NHC said.

A tornado watch was issued for Sampson County at 5 p.m.

Areas just east of the Interstate 95 corridor are forecast to receive the most rain — more than 6 in some parts — as the center of the storm will pass through the area.

Fayetteville and Cumberland County could see more than 5 inches of rain. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the area of the William O Huske Lock on the Cape Fear River – which is located just off Highway 87 south of Fayetteville.

A flash flood watch has been issued for much of central North Carolina because of heavy rainfall possible from the storm.

It remains in effect until Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Surf City, North Carolina.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter