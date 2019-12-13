Tractor-trailer carrying 35,000 pounds of candy overturns on I-40 E ramp in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A ramp from I-40 E in Knoxville will be closed for several hours Friday after a tractor-trailer carrying thousands of pounds of candy overturned.
The I-40 E ramp to Papermill Drive was blocked around 5:30 a.m. Friday after a tractor-trailer overturned.
Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi tweeted early Friday that the ramp will be closed for several hours Friday and the tractor-trailer was carrying 35,000 pounds of candy.
No word on the status of the driver as of 7:00 a.m.
This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.
